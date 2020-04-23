Whitehall teachers paint more 200 portraits for seniors

WHITEHALL, OHIO (WCMH) — The COVID-19 crisis has ended senior year abruptly for students who are now forced to finish the school year from home.

Along with graduation and prom being canceled, they don’t get to say proper goodbyes to friends or their teachers. Some of the teachers at Whitehall would have none of that and decided to go out and show them how much they care.

“In one way I feel like it’s my graduation experience as well,” said art teacher Duarte Brown.

He met his students when they were freshman and can understand how painful this year must be.

“You can’t play sports, you can’t get on each other’s nerves, can’t do silly pranks,” he said.

When Brown realized what the kids were losing, he and other teachers, wanted to give them something and what started as an idea became a real life project.

“When we are a relationship of teacher [and] student there are some things you just do,” he said.

The teachers are painting more than 200 portraits for every Whitehall senior to hang for one month on Yearling Rd.

“We live what we learn so if we honor the students, they will feel honored and pass it on,” Brown said.

For the past few weeks, he has been going all in. With 100 portraits done, the clock is ticking to May 4th when the portraits go up.

“It’s up early and up late,” he said. “Keep it going and wash up quick. It’s like I’m trapped but I’m in my own house … I’ve gotten on my wife’s nerves.”

Brown has been doing the project almost in secret with only teachers and staff knowing about it. The students were asked to submit photos without knowing why. Each portrait goes through a series of approvals.

“We have to go through all of these hoops to do this and everything but it’s worth it,” Brown said.

Although their time has been cut short, the impact the class of 2020 has had on their teachers will last a lifetime.

“I’m honored that teachers came together and it feels like a real family,” Brown said. “Very emotional. I’m holding back tears because it’s kind of like a quick goodbye without saying goodbye.”

The portraits go up on May 4th and are expected to be up until May 21st.