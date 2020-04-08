White Castle supporting healthcare workers with free sliders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus-based White Castle is saying thank you to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle by giving healthcare workers free meals at their drive-thru windows.

Through April 30, healthcare workers and EMTs can go through the drive-thru of any White Castle restaurant to receive one free 1-6 combo meal or breakfast combo by showing their work ID.

White Castle has also been delivering Crave Cases of sliders to hospitals and other healthcare facilities, including in hard-hit Detroit.

There is a coupon for the free Combo Meal offer, but it is not required to receive the free meal, the fast food chain said.