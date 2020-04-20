‘We need the germs to go away!’ Ohio 4-year-old has special video message that applies to everyone

SUGAR GROVE, Ohio (WJW) — A 4-year-old girl from Sugar Grove has a little advice for everyone so they get through the coronavirus pandemic as quickly and safely as possible.

We were all lucky enough that little Isabella’s mom, mom, Jennifer Berry, caught it for us on video.

Berry shared it in the Dr. Amy Acton Fan Club Facebook Page.

“This virus is really going around, and you really don’t want to get sick,” Isabella says very seriously. “So, you have to stay home. Cause that’s the only right thing to do…for that germs. And we need the germs to go away so we can be by each other again.”

Berry hopes lots of people see the video and puts smiles on their faces.

“We were sending a Snapchat to some of our friends, and she wanted to assure them that as soon as this virus is over we will be with each other again,” said Berry. “She has the sweetest little soul.”

