Washington Twp. firefighter in critical conditon with COVID-19, family seeks plasma donor

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Washington Township firefighter who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus is critically ill on a ventilator.

Now, his family and the township is asking the public for help.

The Washington Township Fire Department said Tuesday the family is hoping a plasma donor can come forward to help the firefighter recover.

In an Instagram post, the Upper Arlington Firefighters said that while the firefighter is on a donor list, a potential donor could speed up the process.

A potential donor must meet the following criteria:

tested positive for COVID-19 more than four weeks ago

have A+, A-, O+ or O- blood type

Any potential donors can reach out to blynn@wtwp.com or call 614-507-8505, and they will be put in touch with the Red Cross.