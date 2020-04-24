Virtual travel offers a stay-at-home break

(NBC News) Traveling might be off the table right now, but there are ways to explore the world from the comfort of your home.

You can also take a trip with an online AirBnB experience or visit a theme park in VR, without the lines, through the Virtual Disney World YouTube channel.

One way to make school-from-home more exciting for kids is a virtual field trip.

You can take a home safari at the Cincinnati Zoo, dive into the sea otter cam at Monterey Bay Aquarium or tour museums across the globe.

“Oftentimes they have special Facebook Live demos where you can actually submit questions or interact with people,” says Suzanne Kantra of Techlicious.

For more ideas, parents can see a daily list of educational live events on WideOpenSchool.org, from drawing classes to daily explorer chats with National Geographic.