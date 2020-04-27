Virtual Call4 to help some of the most vulnerable people in our community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 is proud to partner with Community Shelter Board to raise funds and awareness about some of the most vulnerable people in our community — the homeless.

Together we are asking 4’s Army to join the fight to help individuals and families who are at-risk during this unprecedented time.

On Thursday, April 30, we are holding a virtual Call4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. And at 7:30 p.m., we are airing a special presentation called “Under One Roof,” hosted by Colleen Marshall.

Thursday, volunteers will be taking your donations at 614-821-4444 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. To donate right now go to https://www.csb.org/.

You Can’t Stay at Home if You Don’t Have a Home!

In Columbus and Franklin County, every night more than 1200 people sleep in homeless shelters. An estimated 600 or more sleep on the streets.

Community Shelter Board is leading the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 among people experiencing homelessness and assure care is in place for those who become infected with coronavirus.

Community Shelter Board needs help supporting their efforts to protect the men, women and children facing homelessness in Central Ohio.