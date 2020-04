COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Missing the vibrancy of the Scioto Mile, Short North, Arena District or campus? Us too.

For now as we all continue stay home to keep each other safe from COVID-19, you can add a little C-bus fun to the background of your video conference calls.

Experience Columbus released four, colorful backgrounds of different neighborhoods you can download and use to show off the city during your next meeting:









You can also CLICK HERE to download.