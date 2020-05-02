Upper Arlington veteran turns 100, gets drive-by parade

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — There have been several drive-by birthday parades recently, but not one quite like this.

This one on Saturday was fit for a military hero who just surpassed an amazing milestone

Colonel George Michael turned 100 years old.

His family organized a drive-by parade for him on Canterbury Lane in Upper Arlington.

The Columbus native says he doesn’t feel 100 years old, but called the event a wonderful surprise.