Upper Arlington teen gets surprise end of chemotherapy/happy birthday parade

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Today is an extra special Sunday for a boy in Upper Arlington.

Sunday is both his birthday, and he just finished chemotherapy.

And with social distancing in mind, his family and friends helped celebrate.

Friends and family lined up for a surprise end of chemo and happy birthday parade for Sam Shore.

Sam turns 14 years old today and has spent the last month fighting cancer.

His family surprised him with the parade earlier this afternoon on London Drive.

Even Upper Arlington Police made a surprise cameo.

His grandmother Carol helped organize the event, saying she just wanted to give him a smile.

