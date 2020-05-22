U.S. and Ohio flags lowered to honor COVID-19 victims and Annie Glenn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All U.S and Ohio flags will be lowered to honor COVID-19 victims, Governor Mike Dewine announced Friday.
Dewine says lowering the flags not only honors COVID-19 victims, but also the life and service of Annie Glenn.
Public buildings and locations in Ohio, we’re flying flags half-staff to honor her life already, but Dewine included COVID-19 victims to follow President Donald Trump’s order.
According to the release, the flags will be lowered to half-staff starting immediately, until May 24 at sunset, and then they will be lowered again at sunrise on May 25, until noon, in observance of Memorial Day.