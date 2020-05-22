U.S. and Ohio flags lowered to honor COVID-19 victims and Annie Glenn

FILE – In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. The Department of Justice says in a statement that hackers have been attempting to obtain intellectual property and public health data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All U.S and Ohio flags will be lowered to honor COVID-19 victims, Governor Mike Dewine announced Friday.

Dewine says lowering the flags not only honors COVID-19 victims, but also the life and service of Annie Glenn.

Public buildings and locations in Ohio, we’re flying flags half-staff to honor her life already, but Dewine included COVID-19 victims to follow President Donald Trump’s order.

According to the release, the flags will be lowered to half-staff starting immediately, until May 24 at sunset, and then they will be lowered again at sunrise on May 25, until noon, in observance of Memorial Day.