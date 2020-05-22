U.S. and Ohio flags lowered to honor COVID-19 victims and Annie Glenn

In This Together

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. The Department of Justice says in a statement that hackers have been attempting to obtain intellectual property and public health data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All U.S and Ohio flags will be lowered to honor COVID-19 victims, Governor Mike Dewine announced Friday.  

Dewine says lowering the flags not only honors COVID-19 victims, but also the life and service of Annie Glenn.

Public buildings and locations in Ohio, we’re flying flags half-staff to honor her life already, but Dewine included COVID-19 victims to follow President Donald Trump’s order.

According to the release, the flags will be lowered to half-staff starting immediately, until May 24 at sunset, and then they will be lowered again at sunrise on May 25, until noon, in observance of Memorial Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools