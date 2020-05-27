Two children help raise $20,000 for Ronald McDonald House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For 14-year old Christin Love and 10-year old Ashton Zari, the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio is more than just a place to stay.

“I think that I have a home away from home,” said Ashton.

“The Ronald McDonald House has kind of become a second home to us and I want other families to feel that way,” said Christin.

Christin and Ashton both live in North Carolina but combined have spent more than 750 nights at the House, while they meet with doctors or undergo surgeries at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“I don’t really think of the appointments. I think more of the people and how excited I am to see them again,” said Ashton. “I’ve met some of my great friends here. They’re very nice because they can relate to what you’re going through.”

The two friends met at the House five years ago in the cafeteria. In those five years, they have raised thousands of dollars for the House through different fundraisers. Now, they have their sights set on their biggest fundraiser yet. An art auction that they can hope can raise more than $25,000.

“I wanted to do an art show because even when people are having a rough time, they can still have some inspiration to do something good,” said Ashton.

And so the two went to work. Along with the help from a fellow housemate Xander Love, they created unique artwork. Each piece dedicated to someone they have met at the house that has inspired them. An anonymous donor will match all the money raised up to $20,000, which could mean big bucks for a worthy cause.

“First of all, we are amazing artists,” said Christin. “Second of all, we want to make a lot of money for the Ronald McDonald House to help keep families close.”

The auction ends on Sunday, May 31st. You can find it here.