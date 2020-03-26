‘Together Ohio:’ new state resource created to help fellow Ohioans

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 867 COVID-19 cases confirmed, 15 deaths
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced a new way for Ohioans to help each other amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A special section of the state’s coronavirus website has been created and named “Together Ohio.” The “Together Ohio” web page contains the email address together@governor.ohio.gov, where people are encouraged to send the state information about supplies they want to donate, or other ways they can help.

“What we have created now is a way for you to go up online and get that in very quickly and that will be a much easier way for us to process that and take advantage of your generosity and take advantage of what you want to donate,” expressed DeWine about the new resource.

There is also an exhaustive list of examples of all the ways people are helping out one another to help inspire you.

