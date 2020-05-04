This week’s Giving Tuesday heavily impacted by coronavirus shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone in different ways and it is why non-profits are asking for people who can’t donate money on this Giving Tuesday to donate in other ways.

Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people do to good.

Gretchen Davis, who started the Columbus Blessing Boxes Project, said she is surprised by the impact the boxes have made on the community during the pandemic.

People can anonymously place non-perishable food items, hygiene items, and toiletries inside boxes for someone who needs it to take it.

“It’s amazing that we’re able to, just because of these little boxes, facilitate people to be able to give safely,” Davis said.

Giving Tuesday is sort of her life’s motto. She started the Columbus Blessing Boxes Project as a way to teach her children.

“I really wanted them to learn at a young age that they need to give back and help those in need as much as they can,” Davis said.

At the ages of 5, 7 and 10, it’s second nature for her three kids to place items in the boxes for others.

“I like that we get to help people,” said her oldest daughter Gianna.

Her youngest daughter Gabby added,”Yeah, it’s really fun.”

Davis said the spirit of giving has become more contagious around central Ohio during this pandemic, adding the organization began with 40 Blessing Boxes in March and now are at 55.

“The outpouring of support is like we’ve never ever experienced,” she said.

Matthew Goldstein is the CEO of Besa, an organization that helps non-profits with community service projects by providing volunteers.

“What’s great about Giving Tuesday is that it highlights the need and the ability for people to give in powerful ways,” said Goldstein.

He said the main need for non-profits is money, but that can be difficult for some to give up because of COVID-19.

“From the food banks, to the shelters, to Besa getting volunteers on the front line, money makes it happen, but some people aren’t in a position to give money,” said Goldstein.

He said people shouldn’t feel bad if they can’t give money but should consider donating blood on Tuesday, volunteering to hand out meals, or fill the Blessing Boxes with what you can.

Davis said a little can go a long way for families in need.

“If you can’t give food or hygiene items, write a note, put a note in a box, something encouraging,” she said.

Check out Besa’s website for Blessing Box locations around central Ohio, and email if you have any questions.

Those who are not comfortable with going to a Blessing Box can buy items off the Amazon registry.