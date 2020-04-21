Stepping up: Mets PA announcer offers kind voice amid virus

NEW YORK (AP) — During any other baseball season, Colin Cosell would be at Citi Field rousing the crowd as the public address announcer for the New York Mets. But these days, he’s working at home, trying to cheer one fan at a time.
The 40-year-old grandson of famed sportscaster Howard Cosell is crafting sound clips for everyone who asks on Twitter.
He is echoing the booming introductions and music that big league hitters hear when they step up to home plate.
Cosell has done nearly 600 of them so far, all for free and many for health care workers involved in the coronavirus fight.