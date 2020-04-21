Stepping up: Mets PA announcer offers kind voice amid virus

In this Sept 11, 2019, photo provided by Colin Cosell, Colin Cosell smiles inside the public address booth during a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field in New York. The public address announcer for the New York Mets is trying to cheer fans one at a time, recording personalized messages for them, echoing the booming introductions big league hitters get when they step up to home plate. (MJ Lupton via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — During any other baseball season, Colin Cosell would be at Citi Field rousing the crowd as the public address announcer for the New York Mets. But these days, he’s working at home, trying to cheer one fan at a time.

The 40-year-old grandson of famed sportscaster Howard Cosell is crafting sound clips for everyone who asks on Twitter.

Hi everyone! First of all, THANK YOU for the overwhelming requests and kind words. I will record tonight and start editing tomorrow. Please know that these take some time to produce.

But I WILL get to every single #CallMeUpColin that I’ve received 👍🏻🎤💪🏻 — Colin Cosell (@CosellPA) April 2, 2020

He is echoing the booming introductions and music that big league hitters hear when they step up to home plate.

Cosell has done nearly 600 of them so far, all for free and many for health care workers involved in the coronavirus fight.