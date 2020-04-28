Special 100th birthday celebration held in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)  — It was a very special 100th birthday for a Columbus woman Monday.

Nancy Jane Byars White was born in Martin, Tennessee, in 1920, and moved to Ohio in 1948.

A honk line started in front of her Autumn Hill Drive home at 4 p.m. Monday as she enjoyed her daily glass of wine, which her granddaughter said White calls “vespers.”

White was married for 61 years until her husband passed away. She has one daughter, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

White works out at the McConnell Heart Health Center three days a week and likes to browse the aisles of TJMaxx and Marshals, when they aren’t closed to the pandemic.

In addition to her daily “vespers,” she enjoys half a cookie with her coffee every morning while she does the crossword puzzle.

Her granddaughter, Olivia Stukey, said that while White lives in the north, she’s still a southern girl at heart.

Happy Birthday, Mrs. White!

