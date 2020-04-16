Social media challenge putting the “fun” in fundraising

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– There are all kinds of fundraisers right now for our front line workers. A new fundraiser is gaining national traction and it was started right here in Columbus. It literally puts the “fun” in fundraiser and it hopes to not only lift peoples spirits but to help our front line workers.

“In these times I think a lot of people need that,” said Dustin Reuter who works at Josh Staley Productions.

These videos are doing more than just making people smile!

“I know when you’re doing a lip sync challenge it’s hard not to smile.”

Josh Staley helped created the idea for this fun challenge. His job is to make people smile so he wanted to do that while making a difference.

“We’re trying to think of something unique and fun,” explained Josh Staley.

All you have to do it post a video on social media of you lip singing to you favorite song and then donate five dollars to their fundraising page. Make sure to share the go fund me page and use #LunchBreakLipSync. Not only will the funds help feed the workers, it will also support our local restaurants.

Josh says this challenge is already lifting a lot of peoples spirits.

“My friend Dana recorded one of her favorite songs and it was hilarious to watch her dance and I’ve never seen like that before,” explained Josh.

The donations will be going to Feed OUR Frontline organized by Maranda Wirebaugh, a registered nurse at Grant Medical Center.

“Our medical teams are diligently working to keep America safe. Help me take one extra stress off of them by keeping them fed while at work. All donations will go to ordering food from local eateries to be delivered to hospitals around Columbus. Let’s support our front-line and our community businesses!”

CLICK HERE to donate.