Show us your holiday lights! NBC4’s local holiday lights gallery

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Better Call 4
The Conversation
State News
U.S. & World
Washington-DC
Politics
The Spectrum
Daily Pledge
On Our Sleeves
Video Center
Ohio Lottery
Apps
Top Stories
OSU Wexner among first to offer COVID-19 antibody treatment
Video
Top Stories
News Orleans mayor: Mardi Gras 2021 parades will not be permitted
Video
Columbus, Franklin Co. to announce COVID-19 safety measures Wednesday
Rep. Jim Jordan blasts Gov. DeWine for his statewide curfew
Video
Feds say Stark County man wanted to make his wife ‘disappear’
Coronavirus
Latest News
Pass or Fail
In This Together
How You Can Help
How You Can Get Help
Top Stories
OSU Wexner among first to offer COVID-19 antibody treatment
Video
Top Stories
Columbus, Franklin Co. to announce COVID-19 safety measures Wednesday
Top Stories
Portman calls on Congress to come together for COVID relief bill before it’s too late
Central Ohio hospitals announce return to ‘no visitors’ policy
DeWine issues three-week curfew for Ohio
Video
Ohio GA members sign letter urging DeWine to avoid business mandates
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Webcams
Apps
Top Stories
Cold night ahead, above normal temps set to return soon
Video
Top Stories
Iota continues to cause threats to Central America after landfall
Cold, windy mid-week will lead to milder weather by the weekend
Video
Kettle lakes legacy of Ice Age that visited Ohio around 20,000 years ago
Video
Weak cold front tonight, warming temps arrive later this week
Video
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Football Friday Nite
Buckeyes
Tokyo 2020
Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
The Big Game
Bengals
Browns
NBA
Masters Report
Top Stories
Ohio State coach Ryan Day discusses game against Indiana
Video
Top Stories
CANCELED: Marshall home game vs Charlotte Sat. 11/21
Cleveland Browns put Andy Janovich on COVID-19 list
Video
Kickoff time for Ohio State-Illinois game will be announced this weekend
Video
Meyer Shank Racing adds former champion Dane Cameron to 2021 IMSA lineup
Local 4 You
Veterans Voices
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
Home for the Holidays
African American Male Wellness Walk
Stuff the Backpack
Clear the Shelters
Red White And BOOM!
4Ever Home
Health Matters
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
The Autism Puzzle
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Year In Harmony
Programming
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Students of Integrity Scholarship
Video
Top Stories
This Year’s Top Toy Picks for Every Wish List
Video
Top Stories
Drug Free Depression Treatment, Could You Be the Ideal Patient?
Video
Better Technology, Better Outcomes for Shoulder Surgery
Video
The Clock is Ticking on Health Insurance Open Enrollment
Video
Go on an Adventure in Columbus and Experience Moxy
Video
Jobs
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Show us your holiday lights! NBC4’s local holiday lights gallery
In This Together
Posted:
Nov 17, 2020 / 05:31 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 17, 2020 / 05:37 PM EST
STORY TOOLS
Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
Trending on NBC4i.com
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: DeWine announces statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Video
DeWine issues three-week curfew for Ohio
Video
Rep. Jim Jordan blasts Gov. DeWine for his statewide curfew
Video
Mike DeWine says no shutdown, but he is planning a ‘slowdown’ for Ohio
Video
Columbus, Franklin Co. to announce COVID-19 safety measures Wednesday
Today's Central OH Forecast
Cold night ahead, above normal temps set to return soon
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Columbus singer, James Pyle, continues his journey on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Video
What to watch: NBC announces its first list of holiday specials
WATCH IT AGAIN: NBC4 special ‘Veterans’ Voices’ will help honor, support veterans
Video
Enter the ‘NBC4 Today’ Holiday Cash Giveaway
Stuff the Backpack virtually with NBC4 this year
Video
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa