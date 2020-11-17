Show us your holiday lights! NBC4’s local holiday lights gallery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- Jessica Curtisi, 24, is a nurse at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. Ever since she was moved to the ICU, she began holding the hands of COVID-19 patients who were quarantined, dying and alone.

“At the end of someone's life, we hold their hands," Curtisi shared. "I'll kind of touch their forehead and I talk to them and make sure they know that they're not alone. I tell them that they're loved."

In May, Curtisi was unable to hold Chuck's hand when he died of a sudden heart attack at 81. Chuck is her grandfather.

“I was mourning my own grandfather, and I was mourning these patients, and I was feeling myself how hard it is to grieve and to find closure when you can't say goodbye," Curtisi said.

So she started painting.

“I started painting, because sometimes that helps me just express things or, kind of, I know, figure out what I'm feeling," Curtisi said.