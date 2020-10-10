Saturday is National Mental Health Day: How you can take care of yourself

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Most American are dealing with a lot during 2020.

The loss of a loved one or a job, racial issues, the pandemic, and now the election.

Experts want people to know that they don’t have to go through it all alone.

Saturday is National Mental Health Day, a day to check in on yourself.

If you need help, it’s OK to go out and get it.

This year’s theme for the day is Mental Health For All.

“I would say if you are someone living with a mental health disorder or, all of a sudden, during this pandemic, you started feeling down or questioning yourself, don’t be afraid, don’t feel reluctant to call out for help,” said Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts. “Call a loved one, call a hotline. It’s OK. Mental health issues are just like physical health issues. They can be treated. They can be addressed and they’re normal.”

