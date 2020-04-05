Reynoldsburg resident thrown special socially distant birthday party

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Birthdays and other celebrations might be taking a back seat for some right now due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

That didn’t stop one Reynoldsburg family wanting to honor their loved one on her 50th birthday.

So they got creative.

Call it a drive by birthday party!

In Reynoldsburg, Leslie Hawkins Pierce turned 50 Saturday.

Keeping safe social distancing in mind, her family and friends drove by her home with cars decorated with signs, streamers, and balloons, all wishing her a happy birthday.