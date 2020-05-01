Reynoldsburg City Schools to use buses as WI-FI hotspots

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — With classes staying online for the remainder of the school year, Reynoldsburg City Schools has put into motion a way to serve families without an internet connection.

The school district has outfitted a number of buses with Wi-Fi hot spots and will park them at a handful of locations throughout the district beginning Monday.

Wi-Fi-enabled buses will be available at the following locations from 8 a.m. to noon:

Postwoods Apts (Daughtry @ Pathfinder) #3

Tatum @ Calusa Drive (in front of Pond) #5

Instone @ Serenoa Dr. #42

Windriver Dr. @ Blackoak Dr. (Ardsley Ridge) #46

St. Pius School (Oakbrook Apt, Ridgemont Apts, Coronado Apts) #47

Family Dollar (Estates Mobile Home Park) #51

Reynoldsburg Freewill Baptist Church /CVS (Shepard’s trailer Park Main St @ Taylor Rd SW)

Park in Ride (Birchview Dr. North) #53

Big Lots Parking lot (Century City Apts) #54

Old Kroger Parking lot (Seton Square Apts, Eden Of Reynoldsburg) #55

Adults and students will not be permitted on the buses, the district said.

All buses will be cleaned after each driver’s shift.

People are asked to park near the bus, and if they are experiencing problems with their signal, to park near the front of the bus, but not to block the bus’ path to leave.

To conserve bandwith, streaming sites like YouTube will not be available from the hotspots.