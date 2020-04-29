Raising funds with Raising Cane’s: Drive-thru fundraiser for the OHSAA

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — You can now satisfy your craving for Cane’s and support a great cause. Raising Cane’s is “raising funds” to benefit the Ohio High School Athletics Association (OHSAA).

On Thursday, April 30, Raising Cane’s Ohio will be hosting a drive-thru fundraiser when all Raising Cane’s restaurants across Ohio will donate 15 percent of sales from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to the OHSAA.

“This three-year partnership will kick off Thursday, April 30, all sales will be made at the drive-thru due to the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the OHSAA’s winter state tournaments of wrestling, ice hockey, and basketball along with all spring sports,” according to a Raising Cane’s spokesperson. “The annual OHSAA scholar-athlete scholarship program, which annually provides more than $175,000 to college-bound seniors, had to be canceled this spring due in part to the OHSAA’s lack of revenue from the tournaments.”

About Raising Cane’s

Our concept is simple and unique… we only have ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals! At Raising Cane’s® you get an exceptionally high quality product served quickly and conveniently. We can do this because we offer a limited menu. The specialized systems developed by Raising Cane’s® allow us to maintain a level of quality unmatched in the industry. Our commitment to this concept will not allow us to compromise our quality, cut corners or clutter our menu with new products that do not fit our core menu offering.

About the OHSAA and the National Federation of State High School Associations

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) serves its members, related professional organizations and students by providing leadership for the administration of education-based interscholastic activities, which support academic achievement, good citizenship and equitable opportunities. – 51 State Associations – 20,000 High Schools – 500,000 Coaches and Sponsors – 11,000,000 Student Participants – 500,000 Officials and Judges – 9 Canadian Associations – 14 Other Affiliate Members

CLICK HERE for more information about the OHSAA.