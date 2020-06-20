Program offering children a chance to be A Kid Again at home during pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Delivering hope, happiness and healing in a new way.

The central Ohio chapter of A Kid Again is getting creative under cancellations due to COVID-19

The non-profit aims to help families who have a child living with a life-threatening illness.

After going all virtual the last few months, they held a drive-through event Saturday at their offices on Dearborn Park Lane in Columbus, launching its Adventure in a Box program.

Instead of taking children on outings, families can come and get activities to enjoy at home.

“We are bringing fun to their home,” said Jen Koma with A Kid Again. “Today is our distribution party, so there is music, and they don’t even have to leave their car. They are getting ice cream and goodie bags that they get to take home and have fun as a family.”

Families involved have children that are part of the most at-risk population, being immuno-compromised. Many have been in total isolation since the start of the pandemic.