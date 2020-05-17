Portable wash stations, bathrooms set up for homeless around Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two organizations in Columbus have teamed up to set up a portable wash station and will deploy six more next week to give people experiencing homelessness a place to get clean.

The first wash station is set up in a parking lot at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Broad Street.

Capital Crossroads and Discovery Special Improvement Districts have also placed several portable restrooms in downtown Columbus.

“Access to public restrooms downtown has always been a challenge in the best of times, but it is especially an issue now with the closure of restaurants, institutions, churches, social service providers, etc.,” Special Improvement Districts posted on its website. “People experiencing homelessness have not had access to basic hygiene, posing a health threat within this vulnerable population.”

The groups said it hopes the portable restrooms and wash stations will provide those experiencing homelessness access to basic hygiene, a lack of which poses a health threat to the homeless population.

The stations are funded by the United Way of Central Ohio and the City of Columbus.

The restrooms will be checked regularly throughout the day by SIDs from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Anyone who sees suspicious activity around the stations is asked to call 614-228-5718.