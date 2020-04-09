Oxford Automotive offering free oil changes for health care workers

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Oxford Automotive in Delaware and Powell is offering free oil changes for health care workers.

Health care workers can go to one of the two locations for a free premium synthetic oil change.

This service also comes with a complete vehicle condition report. Owner James Church says he will give priority service to any health care worker with urgent car needs, as well as the use of a loner car to get back and forth to work while their car is getting fixed.

“I really have a special place in my heart for the health care workers. There’s been many times when they have rushed to my aid when I have needed them and it’s just a thankless job many times for them. This is our way of saying thank you”



James says they introduced this special Wednesday and it’s getting a lot of traction on social media.