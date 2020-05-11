OSU handing out care kits with masks, sanitizer to most vulnerable

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are helping vulnerable populations who may experience disproportionately negative effects during the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery period.

The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center will be distributing complimentary community care kits that include isolation-grade masks, hand soap, hand sanitizers, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. The first distribution happened Monday at East High School on East Broad Street.

Distributions will occur in the areas of greatest need, including the ZIP codes 43219, 43211, 43207, 43223 and 43203.

Tuesday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3223 Allegheny Ave.

Columbus, OH 43209

3223 Allegheny Ave. Columbus, OH 43209 Wednesday, May 13 , 2 to 7 p.m.

New Salem Baptist Church

2956 Cleveland Ave.

Columbus, OH 43224

, New Salem Baptist Church 2956 Cleveland Ave. Columbus, OH 43224 Thursday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Center

409 Industry Drive

Columbus, OH 43204

Our Lady of Guadalupe Center 409 Industry Drive Columbus, OH 43204 Friday, May 15, 2 to 7 p.m.

Kroger

1441 Parsons Ave

Columbus, OH 43207

It started in the parking lot of East High School. Volunteers handed out community care kits to the 43203 zip code.

“They got, oh, it’s plenty of masks,” said Columbus native Jacqueline Rawlings. “[They have] hand sanitizing lotion, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, and spray bottle hand sanitizer.”

She says some of these items she could not find.

“A lot of people can’t afford this and when you go out to the stores, they don’t have everything you need,” said Rawlings.

Many who were wearing masks while waiting in their cars in the parking lot said the care kits will provide them some comfort as they try to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Jessica Callinan goes back to work on Wednesday and is required to wear a mask. The only face covering she has is the one she has been wearing all day.

“I have ordered masks from four different places and none of them have come yet,” said Callinan. “I wanted to have something a little better than this.”

It is why she drove to East High School at 10:30 a.m. She needs these items and more.

“We have 36,000 masks that we will be giving away over the course of this week,” said Dr. Joshua Joseph with OSU Wexner Medical Center. “Grab a bag and share it with your family. We want to keep everyone safe.”

More than 30,000 kits will be handed out.

It’s an effort from OSU Wexner Medical Center to help people in what they said are five vulnerable zip codes across Franklin County.

Doctors handing out the care kits believe people in the community have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and might have more trouble adapting to this new way of living for several reasons.

“We identified areas where there’s an overlap of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, as well as low economic opportunity, or housing segregation and multiple other factors that helped us determine five zip codes where we are going to address,” said Dr. Darrell Gray with OSU Wexner Medical Center.

So in a drive-through fashion, people can pull up, got their items to not only help improve their lives but the lives of others.

“I got my mom a kit, too,” said Rawlings. “That’s the best part.”

If there are any kits remaining after this drive ends at the end of this week, the Wexner Medical Center will hand them out to community organizations to further help those in need.