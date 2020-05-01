OSU graduates to be honored with virtual commencement this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 12,000 undergraduate, masters, professional and doctoral students will be awarded diplomas this weekend as The Ohio State University hosts a virtual commencement ceremony.

As a result of the state’s ban on mass gatherings, university officials decided to cancel the traditional commencement ceremony, which is typically held in Ohio Stadium. Graduating students, friends and family will be able to watch the virtual ceremony from home.

“I’m extremely excited,” said Konni Lorenz, a soon-to-be graduate. “I do wish it could be an in-person graduation like I expected it to be. It’s not what I pictured for my graduation, but we’ll make it work.”

Sunday’s ceremony will include speeches by OSU President Michael Drake and other university leaders, who will address the graduates live from Ohio Stadium while practicing social distancing.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver the commencement address from his home, according to university spokesperson Ben Johnson.

“We all wish we could be in The Horseshoe together on Sunday,” said Johnson. “Once it’s safe to do so, we will work with what by then will be graduates to put together an in-person event, once it’s safe to gather in large groups.”

A pre-ceremony program will begin at 11:30 a.m., on Sunday. The virtual commencement begins at noon. A livestream of both events can be found by clicking here.

The virtual commencement will also be broadcast on WOSU.

A few highlights from the pre-ceremony video are available here: https://go.osu.edu/BrV9.