Organization looking to keep kids active with Gym Class in a Bag

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -The stay-at-home order can mean less physical activity for kids. The Lindy Infante Foundation is hoping to change that with its Gym Class in a Bag
Images of kids running and playing in large groups are a thing of that past for now. Stephanie Infante, a self-proclaimed sports fan, used her foundation to help kids still stay active during COVID19 self-isolation.
“Now that we see that sports are not going to happen, for now, we wanted to do something here on the frontline around sports, so we created sports in a bag,” said Infante.
Gym Class in a Bag allows kids to stay fit, active, and healthy. The foundation can’t hold its sports camps for kids right now and they’re hoping this will take its place.
“In that bag, we have cones and a jump rope and a piece of sports equipment, either a football, basketball, or soccer ball, along with a program that life sports write for social distancing and the COVID-19, guidelines with the piece of equipment that they’re receiving,” said Infante.
The foundation serves more than 2,000 children in central Ohio.
Infante said organizers already gave out the first round of bags. They expect to give out the next round in about a week.