Organization looking to keep kids active with Gym Class in a Bag

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -The stay-at-home order can mean less physical activity for kids. The Lindy Infante Foundation is hoping to change that with its Gym Class in a Bag

Images of kids running and playing in large groups are a thing of that past for now.​ Stephanie Infante, a self-proclaimed sports fan, used her foundation to help kids still stay active during COVID19 self-isolation.​

“Now that we see that sports are not going to happen, for now, we wanted to do something here on the frontline around sports, so we created sports in a bag,” said Infante.

Gym Class in a Bag allows kids to stay fit, active, and healthy​. The foundation can’t hold its sports camps for kids right now and they’re hoping this will take its place.

“In that bag, we have cones and a jump rope and a piece of sports equipment, either a football, basketball, or soccer ball, along with a program that life sports write for social distancing and the COVID-19, guidelines with the piece of equipment that they’re receiving,” said Infante.

The foundation serves more than 2,000 children in central Ohio.​

Infante said organizers already gave out the first round of bags.​ They expect to give out the next round in about a week.​