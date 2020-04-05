Ohio’s recommendation to wear cloth masks gives new meaning to woman’s sewing effort to fight COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine and state health director Dr. Amy Acton have new recommendations to fight COVID-19.

They are encouraging people to wear cloth masks out in public when it may be hard to properly social distance.

Acton and the governor want you to wear a cloth mask in addition to everything else you’re already doing, including social distancing.

The CDC put out similar recommendations Friday.

One of the places they suggest wearing them is the grocery store.

In her front window at the sewing machine is Amy Gossard’s new spot.

Any time she’s not taking care of the kids, exercising or getting other things done, she’s there.

“All my free time is spent making masks now, which is my pleasure,” Gossard said.

She first started making them because she has six family members who work in the medical field. Through an effort on Facebook, she’s been making them for other medical facilities, too.

“When I realized that I could make masks, I was very excited that I could do something productive while I’m home all the time,” Gossard said.

She’s also been making some for others who are just looking to have a mask.

“The more people wearing them, the safer we will all be,” Gossard said.

After the state’s recommendation Saturday, the demand could be going up.

When it comes to making cloth masks, Acton says the thicker the fabric, the better.

She says a big reason for the recommendation to wear them is because some people not showing symptoms can still spread COVID-19.

“When we’re out and about, going to the store, wearing this could make a difference in us spreading those respiratory droplets to other people,” Acton said.

As for Gossard, she’s already made almost 200 and plans to keep going.

“It fills me with purpose and hope,” she said. “It puts me in a position where I feel like I can help people without leaving my house.”

DeWine said he’ll be wearing one – made by Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine – when he’s out in public.

Even if you don’t know how to sew, you can still make a mask. The U.S. Surgeon General posted a video that shows how, which you can watch here.