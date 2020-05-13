Ohio’s frontline workers applauded as ‘true stars’ by CAPA in tribute video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, known as CAPA, has created a new video to celebrate frontline workers “keeping our families safe, healthy, well-fed, and taken care of.”

Recently, the iconic Ohio Marquee, outside the Ohio Theatre (home to CAPA) was updated with a custom message thanking essential workers. Emblazoned in capital letters were the words, “A standing ovation for those on the front line, you are the true stars of the show.”

Now, employees are getting in on the action and giving shoutouts to all of those doing their part to help the community through the pandemic. A message on CAPA’s Facebook page states, “Last week, you saw our marquee showing gratitude for ALL frontline workers. Now, you can see us. From all of us here at CAPA, thank you for everything you do.”

The video intro begins by expressing, “For over 50 years you’ve come through our doors and applauded the performers on our stages, now it’s our turn to recognize the stars taking center stage during these uncertain times.” Then, more than two dozen CAPA employees give a special “thank you” to the people doing specific jobs who make up our essential workforce. The video concludes with an emotional “standing ovation” with CAPA employees clapping together on screen.