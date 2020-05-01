Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 18,743 cases, 1,002 deaths

Ohio to set up groups to look at reopening childcare, gyms, more businesses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The state is establishing a number of groups that will investigate when particular businesses can reopen following the Ohio COVID-19 shutdown.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday groups will be formed in the coming days to investigate when the following businesses can reopen:

  • Libraries
  • Travel and tourism
  • Outdoor recreation
  • Childcare
  • Adult daycare
  • Gyms
  • Theaters and the arts
  • Sports, both youth and professional

These are in addition to groups established earlier this week to look at restaurants and barbershops and salons, which have already started meeting, DeWine said. In addition to the list above, the governor said there will be more.

The groups, consisting of people who understand each industry, will work to formulate best practices to keep employees and customers safe because the virus is not going away, he added.

“If customers are going to be there, people have to feel, the public has to feel that every precaution is being taken, every safety measure is being taken,” DeWine said. As everybody knows, the virus is still out there. It’s not going away, but having that public confidence is absolutely essential for businesses to be able to come back and to make it.”

