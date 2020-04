Even when social distancing, we're showcasing our Ohio State pride. Enjoy some Buckeye Battle Cry! #InThisTogetherOhio #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/u8zSbA1uK8 — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) April 5, 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several members of Ohio State’s Marching Band came together, from a distance, to showcase their Buckeye pride.

The video, shared Sunday on Twitter, shows members of TBDBITL performing their parts of Ohio State’s fight song, Buckeye Battle Cry from inside their own homes.

The video is captioned, “Even when social distancing, we’re showcasing our Ohio State pride.”