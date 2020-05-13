Ohio sets up virtual program to check on elderly population during shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Ohio reopens, the coronavirus remains a danger to everyone, but especially to the elderly and those living in nursing homes.

But keeping these people safe without isolating them is difficult.

On Tuesday, the director of aging joined Governor Mike DeWine’s daily briefing to talk about how the state is working to keep the elderly connected during this time.

Nursing home visitation has been limited since March and will continue to be for an undetermined amount of time, so the state is looking into virtual options for families who want to see their loved ones.

Ohio also announced the “Staying Connected Program” for Ohioans over 60 who are in a facility or out in the community, allowing them to sign up for a service that calls them once a day to make sure they are doing ok.

“We knew that we had many people not just in facilities but in communities because of the guidance we’ve provided and because of their own desire to keep themselves safe, some of the connections they are used to have changed,” said Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy.

The service is free and can also connect people who use it to resources such as food or information.

If the resident does not answer after three attempts, a contact or a non-emergency line will be called.