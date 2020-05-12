Ohio Air National Guard to flyover Columbus, honor healthcare workers Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Air National Guard will conduct a series of flyovers in central Ohio Wednesday in honor of those helping battle COVID-19 and as a morale booster for Ohioans.

The 121st Air Refueling Wing of the Air National Guard will start the flyovers at 1 p.m. and highlight the following areas:

  • 1 p.m. —  Mount Carmel St. Ann’s
  • 1:02 p.m. — Riverside Methodist Hospital
  • 1:03 p.m. — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
  • 1:05 p.m. — Nationwide Children’s Hospital
  • 1:07 p.m. — Mount Carmel East

The flyby will feature two F-16s from the 180th Fighter Wing as well as a KC-135 from the 121st AWR.

“The 121st Air Refueling Wing is honored to extend our salute to Ohio healthcare workers, first
responders, military members and other essential personnel, as a small thank you for helping to
keep Ohioans safe,” the Department of the Air Force wrote in an announcement of the event.

