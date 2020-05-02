Nexstar markets announce statewide food drive with Ohio stations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —NBC4 is partnering with fellow Ohio Nexstar stations for a statewide food drive. NBC4 (Columbus), WDTN (Dayton), WKBN & WYTV (Youngstown), WTRF (Wheeling/Steubenville) are coming together for a virtual telethon to feed food banks across Ohio.

On Thursday, May 7, Ohio Nexstar stations will host a virtual telethon with volunteers from each to benefit Feeding America, The Mid-Ohio Food Collective, Second Harvest, The Foodbank of Miami Valley. All food agencies to provide vital assistance to local communities and food-insecure families across the state.

“NBC4 is pleased to partner with our fellow Nexstar stations to feed food-insecure families across Ohio,” said Ken Freedman, VP & General Manager of NBC4. “By helping local food banks like The Mid-Ohio Food Collective NBC4 is able to live up to our mission of being ‘Local 4 You’ in this time of need.”

“It’s a very tough time, with many local families seeking assistance with basic necessities, like food. WKBN-TV and WYTV urge you to help support this effort and the Second Harvest Food Bank. Every dollar raised helps to feed our friends and neighbors in need, right here in the valley,” said David Coy, General Manager & President of WKBN/WYTV.

“A collaborative effort like this truly shows that there is power in coming together to help when the need arises,” said Joe Abouzeid, WDTN-TV Vice President & General Manager. “Every dollar raised will help many families in need in our communities.”

“While we wish hunger was never an issue, we realize many families are in need. We are glad we have the resources to partner with other Nexstar stations to bring awareness of the issue and to try and help people in our community,” said Roger Lyons, Vice President & General Manager WTRF-TV.

4’s Army Coronavirus Response: Feeding Ohio will be on Thursday, May 7, starting at 6 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on NBC4. Then the statewide telethon will air from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. on NBC4 (Columbus), WDTN (Dayton), WKBN & WYTV (Youngstown), and WTRF (Wheeling/Steubenville).

