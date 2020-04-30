NBC4 special ‘Under One Roof’ will feature ‘A-list’ celebrities from Ohio to help local Community Shelter Board

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4 Colleen Marshall will host “Under One Roof,” a half-hour special featuring some of the most famous celebrities from Ohio. From Buckeye legend, Eddie George to Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons, and comedian Drew Carry — this notable team will take time to help highlight the need to support people who don’t have a home right here in central Ohio.

For this special presentation, NBC4 is proud to partner with the Community Shelter Board. The focus is to raise funds and awareness, and together we are asking 4’s Army to join the fight to help individuals and families who are at-risk during this unprecedented time.

We are also holding a virtual Call4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Then at 7:30 p.m., our special presentation, “Under One Roof,” will air.

Today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., volunteers will be taking your donations at 614-821-4444. To donate right now you can go to https://www.csb.org/.

We’ve all heard the warnings, “stay home it could save your life,” but not everyone has a home. Some of our neighbors are on the streets tonight, and hundreds are seeking safety and shelter — together.

But, sheltering homeless people together puts them at a higher risk for COVID-19. The deadly coronavirus thrives in crowded places. It is highly contagious and the thousands of central Ohioans who find themselves homeless tonight are vulnerable.

The Community Shelter Board is taking action and finding new ways to treat the homeless who become ill, providing shelter, and finding permanent housing for families in need.