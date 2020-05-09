Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 23,697 cases, 1,331 deaths

Mt. Carmel holds virtual commencement for 275 nurses

In This Together

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — 275 nurses from Mount Carmel College of Nursing took part in the institution’s first virtual commencement Saturday.

“You are graduating from Mount Carmel at the most critical time in the history of science, medicine, health, and nursing,” Jeri Milstead, PhD, RN, FAAN, Commencement Speaker, said during the ceremony. “The health of the public is a battleground against a vicious invader and nurses … are the warriors.”

The nursing school is just the latest college to move its commencement ceremonies online. Shawnee State also held its spring commencement Saturday, while The Ohio State University honored graduates in a virtual ceremony May 3.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools