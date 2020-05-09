Mt. Carmel holds virtual commencement for 275 nurses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — 275 nurses from Mount Carmel College of Nursing took part in the institution’s first virtual commencement Saturday.

“You are graduating from Mount Carmel at the most critical time in the history of science, medicine, health, and nursing,” Jeri Milstead, PhD, RN, FAAN, Commencement Speaker, said during the ceremony. “The health of the public is a battleground against a vicious invader and nurses … are the warriors.”

The nursing school is just the latest college to move its commencement ceremonies online. Shawnee State also held its spring commencement Saturday, while The Ohio State University honored graduates in a virtual ceremony May 3.