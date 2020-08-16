Mixed emotions at Grandview Heights as school year begins remotely

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — As we get deeper into summer, we’re getting closer to the start of the school year.

Many students will be starting the year learning remotely, and for some of them, that first day of school is Monday.

Grandview Heights is one of those schools, and the start of the new school year comes with a mix of feelings.

There is excitement from both students and parents, along with some nervousness as some of annual back to school traditions will look a lot different.

Some families were out and about in the park on the last day before it’s back to learning.

There won’t be the walking students to school on the first day and there’s not the same excitement of seeing friends they may not have seen all summer because the district is starting the year with distance learning.

Some families did say they still plan on taking a first day of school picture, even though their children have been home since March.

It’s been challenging in some ways, but families said they’re ready to get back to school, even if it’s remotely for now.

“I’m still pretty excited because I haven’t really had much to do at home, so this give me something to do,” said seventh grader Maci Tew.

“The kids are excited,” said parent Logan Philipps. “I don’t feel any nervousness from my kids. I feel nervousness in the community from the parents because, hopefully, we present an atmosphere of, ‘Hey, this is the way we’re gonna do it.’ It’s our apprehension, but hopefully, we don’t reflect that or give that to the kids.”

“I kind of want it to happen, but I would really like to be in a school room,” said fourth grader Crosby Philipps. “I just miss the feeling of being there.”

The district superintendent posted a message earlier this summer saying he’s deeply saddened school isn’t starting in person, but they’re listening to health experts and are hopeful in-person learning will happen at some point this year.