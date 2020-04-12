Meals on Wheels volunteers spend Easter delivering food, good vibes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Easter Sunday is a day when many lift their spirits through prayer and worship; and this year, the Pierce family made sure to lift the spirits of 11 families by dropping off Easter dinner.

“We weren’t regularly signed up for this but they needed help on the holiday,” said Dawnielle Pierce. She and her family have been volunteering for Meals on Wheels for about two years. Dawnielle said she got involved mostly for her children – to show them the importance of helping those in need.

“I think it really kinda shows a different point of view and how lucky you are to be where you are,” said her daughter Dana.

“It’s rewarding to see everybody happy when you see them at the door and it feels nice,” added her son, Garrett.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Dawnielle has seen more of a need for Meals on Wheels volunteers as folks are scared to go out and get food.

At the same time, she has also seen volunteers hesitant to step up due to social distancing concerns.

“The way they’ve set it up there’s really little risk to us or the participants and it’s nice to help,” she said.

Meals on Wheels has taken extra measures to make sure those delivering food and those receiving stay healthy and don’t break social distancing.

“We’re not requiring signatures from the clients anymore,” said Celia Elkins, the weekend supervisor for LifeCare Alliance’s Meals on Wheels. “We’re asking the clients to call them first and then come to the door, lay the meals down, make sure the meals go into then house, make sure the client receives the food, but at the same time keep their safety.”

“We’re not necessarily handing it to them but it’s still rewarding,” added Dawnielle. She said before the coronavirus crisis that the recipients would give hugs to her children and appreciated the interactions probably as much as the meal. “I recommend that especially if you’re healthy go out and help people who are less fortunate and can’t help themselves.”

LifeCare Alliance’s Meals on Wheels is always looking for volunteers. If you want to help, you can call 614-278-3130. You can also get information or sign up on their website: www.lifecarealliance.org and under the “programs” tab select “meals-on-wheels.”

“We’re offering trainings every day for new volunteers,” Celia said. “We welcome individuals and families.”

Celia also added that a concern is volunteers dropping off after the coronavirus threat has ended with folks returning to work and having less time at home. She said even when the pandemic is over, people will still need help getting meals, and volunteers will be critical.