Match program pairs low-risk volunteers with high-risk neighbors in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new initiative is embodying the “In This Together” mantra. It looks to pair healthy, low-risk individuals with their high risk and elderly neighbors.

“We have a lot of high-risk community members and people that are scared right now. And we also have a lot of low-risk community members that I know are ready and willing to step up,” said Rebecca Glowinski, a second-year medical student at Ohio State.

Glowinski and her peers in the Ph.D. medical and pharmacy programs are launching the Columbus COVID-19 Match program. Students at the University of Cincinnati started a similar organization and reached out to OSU when they started receiving requests from Central Ohio.

The Match program partners a volunteer with someone seeking help. Then the pair coordinates errands like grocery shopping, picking up prescriptions, or dropping off mail. Columbus COVID-19 Match also suggests staying in contact with each other, making homemade cards, and calling every few days.

“It’s a nice way to match people up in the community and make sure everyone is checking on each other and doing okay,” she said.

The Columbus program has not yet formed matches and is still looking for volunteers and people seeking help. You can find information about both by clicking here or calling 614-653-7505.

Anyone interested is asked to fill out a short online questionnaire. Volunteers must submit a copy of a driver’s license or student ID to confirm their identity.