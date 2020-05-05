Mask making pays the rent — how a simple online posting turned into a temporary profession

DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) — A career switch during a pandemic wasn’t something Robin Mills had in mind, but life can make that decision for you when work stops, and something else pops up.

“Yeah I don’t know,” said Mills about what she would have done without her new job,”So it was kind of a scrambling and then it was like, ‘oh, well this will work.'”

Mask making has turned into her temporary profession. She said it started as a way to help out health care workers, and when more people asked to buy her masks on the online community, NextDoor, Mills began charging $8 for each mask.

Mills has two part-time jobs, does Tarot card readings and makes jewelry. Most of that work went away, and she said she couldn’t get unemployment benefits because of a complication in the automated system and overwhelmed phone lines.

