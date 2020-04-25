Local manufacturer teams with Bob Evans to deliver 18K pounds of food to those in need

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — A local restaurant chain is teaming up with a manufacturing company to help hungry families in central Ohio during the coronavirus shut down.

Bob Evans is donating 18,000 pounds of food to local pantries.

On Saturday, the chain teamed up with Apex Supercritical in Johnstown, using their warehouse space to break down all that food into family meal kits.

Each kit contains basics like eggs and potatoes, and those kits will go to 19 local food banks.

“We felt like it was the least thing we could do, to lend our space and some of our guys and our equipment to help Bob Evans and feed people who are not fortunate enough to be in the same situation we are,” said Andy Joseph from Apex Supercritical.

Apex Supercritical usually makes CO2 oil extraction systems for the cannabis industry, but lately has switched to making hand sanitizer.