Columbus karate school offering tutoring services to those in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been a difficult year for many businesses all across the nation and one local business is stepping up to help others.

E.J’s Warrior Karate Academy’s owner says this pandemic has caused them to lose out on business. Students can no longer afford their classes and instead of turning away from the situation, this dojo has decided to find ways to help all children.

EJ says as schools and parents have advocated the need for assistance in education. They took it upon themselves to provide a quiet place with tutoring, laptops, WIFI, and space for children and teenagers in need.

“No matter what it is, whether it’s inside the dojo or outside, you have to adapt,” said Sensei E.J.

He says the moment students walk in, they have to check their temperature, sanitize their hands, and write down their names to make sure they’re only allowing 30 people inside.

He says they don’t have to be students in his dojo, this is open to the entire community.

“People need to stop waiting for other people to do things,” said E.J.

Doors are open from 7:15 a.m. to 3:49 p.m.

For more information and ways to volunteer, click here.