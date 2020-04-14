Local high school musical theatre students take part in inspirational new video

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some local high school musical theatre students will have to miss one of their biggest moments in the spotlight this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, a creative solution might just make them viral internet stars instead — and spread hope to millions practicing social distancing.

Every year the Columbus Association of Performing Arts, known as CAPA, holds a mini “Tony Awards®” style competition for 19 participating central Ohio high schools. The CAPA Marquee Awards come complete with a red-carpet ceremony, live performances showcasing the nominees, and award presentations for winners.

According to a spokesperson for CAPA the awards are, “designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio.”

Since the coronavirus lead to the cancelation of 2019-20 CAPA Marquee Awards, the association invited the students from the participating high schools to submit videos of themselves singing “Tomorrow” from the Broadway musical “Annie.”

“The result is this inspirational virtual chorus featuring young people that won’t let disappointment quench their talents or their hope for a better day to come ‘Tomorrow,'” CAPA’s spokesperson added the release for the new video.