Mid-Ohio Food Bank receives big donation, DiBella’s feeds staff and community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Mid-Ohio Food Bank will receive more than $13,000 from DiBella’s Subs in Columbus, which will provide more than 30,000 meals. DiBella’s also delivered more than 20 trays of food to feed the staff and National Guard at the Mid-Ohio Food Bank on Friday.

Any customer who wants to donate a tray of subs to first responders, healthcare workers, military and other essential workers will receive a 50 percent off that order through DiBella’s new “Pay It Forward” campaign. DiBella’s will match the rest and take care of the delivery. Almost a dozen trays have already been delivered in Columbus with more orders on the way.

DiBella’s is offering 50 percent off all subs to first responders, healthcare workers, military and essential workers. There have been more than 200 orders from essential workers in Columbus so far, feeding more than 800 people, which has led to more than $3,000 in discounts for local heroes.