Local CEOs volunteering in virtual Call4 to support restaurants, workers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 is partnering with a coalition of local businesses to help local restaurants and hospitality workers.

On Friday, April 24 from 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. NBC4 will host a virtual Call4 with two local non-profit initiatives, “We’re All In This Together” and “Service!” to provide financial assistance to local businesses get through these unprecedented times and provide meals to local hospitality workers without employment.

To donate now go to: We are all in this together or Service!

Volunteers from these two non-profit initiatives will be answering the Call4 phone lines. Local business leaders like Jeni Britton Bauer from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Joe Deloss from Hot Chicken Takeover, David Specht, CEO & President of The Waterworks and additional local CEOs will be taking calls to benefit these initiatives and help local restaurants and workers in need.

The coalition of businesses stepping up includes:

Hot Chicken Takeover

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Roosevelt Coffeehouse

Homage

Pelotonia

The Waterworks

Gravity (Kaufman Development)

Bake Me Happy

The Crest

Veritas

Muse Hospitality (Ambrose & Eve, Preston’s)

The Table

Short North Pint House

Pride Fund

NBC4

Also, during this Call4 there will be a match partner for the first $25,000 in donations from upstart.com so viewer donations will be able to go twice as far.

“NBC4 is pleased to partner with ‘We’re All In This Together’ and ‘Service!’ to help the local restaurant industry and its workers,” said Ken Freedman, VP & General Manager of NBC4. “By helping local restaurants and local restaurant workers NBC4 is able to live up to our mission of being ‘Local 4 You’ in this time of need.”

“This initiative really speaks to the collaborative nature of our city. We’re incredibly proud to partner with businesses across Columbus and NBC4 to care for members of our community impacted by COVID-19,” said Joe DeLoss, from We’re All In This Together.

“In our industry, there is an innate spirit of hospitality. This is what we love to do and how we show we show we care. We want to inspire and provide a comforting sense of warmth in dark times,” said Reed Woogerd (CEO, Muse Hospitality), founding member of Service!

“4’s Army Coronavirus Response: Restaurant Relief,” will be Friday, April 24 from 4:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. on NBC4.