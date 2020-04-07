Lifecare Alliance working to keep seniors fed during coronavirus shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The number of seniors staying home due to COVID-19 has staff at Lifecare Alliance feeling the effects.

The non-profit is sending out thousands of meals a day— more than ever before.​

Chuck Gehring with Lifecare Alliance said he thinks the numbers of people will increase.

“I anticipate the need to go up. We’ve seen no fall off and it’s just going to go up,” he said.

Gehring said volunteers went from delivering 5,000 meals a day up to 7,000. ​

“Many are afraid to go to the store,” Gehring said. “They’re just afraid. Our clients, seniors and medically challenged, are the ones suffering the most. The ones at risk. Either they used to have help or maybe a ​kid relative or kid once a week would come to the store and buy food. Well, that’s not happening now.”

They’re not just helping seniors during this time of self-quarantine.​

“But we also take younger people under 60 with a medical challenge or who happen to have immune systems that are compromised or breathing problems,” said Gehring.

With the uptick right now, Lifecare Alliance needs more volunteers.​

“Kitchen and delivery people packers work every day. They are social distancing. They will keep going because they know they’re helping their community​,” said Gehring.