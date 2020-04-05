Licking County assisted living staff moves in with residents to limit COVID-19 exposure

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Life looks different for residents and staff alike at SharonBrooke Assisted Living, compared to one month ago.

The windows are covered with messages of “I love you” and “We miss you,” plastered on the outside by family members no longer allowed inside the facility.

A table near the front doors collects gifts, which are thoroughly sanitized by employees in gloves and masks before being taken into the building.

“We were the smart ones,” said resident Olive Gordon. “We shut down early.”

“It’s very heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time,” added executive director Amy Twyman.

When social distancing recommendations rolled out across Ohio, long-term care facilities were among the first to limit and monitor visitors. Gov. Mike DeWine took the health of vulnerable Ohioans into consideration when, in mid-March, he issued an executive order mandating no more than one visitor per day per resident.

SharonBrooke Assisted Living in Licking County took the order a step further, deciding all staff would live in the Newark and Heath facilities around the clock from March 12 until restrictions are lifted.

“It can be a little stressful, but it’s also kind of like summer camp,” laughed Claudia Meckley, a registered nurse at the Inn at SharonBrooke in Newark.

Between the Inn at SharonBrooke in Newark and the Inn at Chapel Grove in Heath, 22 employees have moved in to take care of 225 residents.

Twyman is the only employee who leaves the facilities, but only to drive from one to the other. She has a vehicle parked at each building and extra gas on hand to avoid needing to fill up the tanks.

The rest of the group has settled into the new routine by filling their time with social interaction.

“During the day, we just keep the residents really active and keep them happy,” Twyman explained. “Then, at night, when everyone’s in bed, the staff rallies together and we kind of have some bonding time and quality time just keep each other’s spirits up.”

Orville Varasso, 99, said the residents haven’t noticed many changes in their daily routine, but recognize their care providers are sacrificing time with their own families to keep them safe.

“We have a lot to be thankful for,” he said. “I hope this all comes to an end soon.”

Gordon added, “I appreciate it and we all appreciate it. We know they’re making sacrifices. They have families too.”

Twyman said many of the employees didn’t hesitate to move into the facility because they consider the residents a second family.

“We take care of our residents like they’re our own grandparents and mothers and fathers. And we all take that very seriously – to heart,” she said.

SharonBrooke plans to stay in self-quarantine as long as restrictions are in place.