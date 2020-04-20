Licking Co. seniors in need of food for their pets

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– Meals on Wheels has always been a staple for the senior community but now it’s more important than ever. When the stay at home order was issued there was a drastic drop in dog and cat food donations to the Humane Society. Bonnie Morton is the Community Outreach Director of the Licking County Aging program. She says they teamed up with them to help provide pet food for the seniors. She says pets are sometimes the only thing these seniors have; they’re their world.

“They feel as if they have a sense of responsibility and a great companionship, it’s unconditional love to them especially when they’re shut in right now,” explained Morton.

“I heard about fat dog syndrome and that’s what started this whole project. I heard about that and researched. What they do is the seniors feeds the dog their meal or portion of their meal therefore the meal is too rich and the dog gets fat and the Senior isn’t eating a nutritious meal,” explained Morton. “So the benefit for everybody is the senior receives the hot, nutritious meal and the dog is still being fed the proper foods.”

So now with the lack of donations they are asking for the communities help to step up for our elderly population.

There will be a cat and dog food drive at the Indian Mound Mall Monday through Friday from 9:00-3pm.