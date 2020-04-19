Kansas high school organizes drive-in graduation ceremony









WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) — A community in Kansas is holding a drive-in graduation ceremony to celebrate its high school seniors from a safe distance.

Starlite, a local movie theater is hosting the ceremony and will display the presentation.

Organizer say families may celebrate in the car, but there are no bathroom or concessions stands.

The community calls it ‘Project Graduation’ and are excited to see friends and family walk.

Executive Director of Kansel Thomas Montiel, thinks it’s a great idea.

“As they enter into the Starlite drive-in they can see names and congratulations and things like that,” said Montiel. “it’s important to see how hard everybody has worked,”

Taylor Ruiz says she the ceremony is great, but not what she expected. “Kind of upsetting for some of us cause some of us have worked really hard to graduate.”

The organizers are working with schools across Sedgewick County and other neighboring cities.