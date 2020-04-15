“It Just Wasn’t My Time” – 103-Year-Old Describes Her Fight With COVID-19

(WFIE/NBC News)   COVID-19 has been affecting elderly residents at nursing homes across the country.

Among those who came down with it was 103-year-old Virginia Harris of Madisonville, Kentucky.

Despite being in a high-risk group, she’s now recovered.

“I was so sick, I thought I was going to die. But the good Lord took care of me, everybody was praying for me, and it just wasn’t my time,” Harris said.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-March.

She had an aggressive fever and nausea, but her family says there were no signs of respiratory issues. So coronavirus seemed to be out of the question.

“We got the results back about five days later, and they were positive. We were very very distraught, upset,” said Adam Harris, Virginia’s grandson.

